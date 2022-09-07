Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan' s 'Vikram Vedha' is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial is the Hindi adaptation of their 2017 Tamil neo-noir thriller with the same name, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Ahead of the trailer launch of the film on September 8, Hrithik took to Instagram, on Tuesday, to share that the makers are offering a trailer preview for fans.

He shared that people who are interested to be a part of it can send their pictures with the 'Vikram Vedha' sign. He displayed the same to the camera, showing a double V sign with both hands. In the same video, the actor also informed fans that he is under the weather.

“Hear hear! 📢 #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well wishers out there ♥️,” the Agneepath actor captioned the video.

'Vikram Vedha' follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The original starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster. Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will play the role of the cop and gangster, respectively, in the Hindi version.

The film marks the return of Hrithik to the big screen three years after his blockbuster 'War.' This is also the first time that Hrithik has teamed up with Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.