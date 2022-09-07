Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Ask Fans To Be Part Of 'Vikram Vedha' Trailer Preview, Here's How

The film marks the return of Hrithik to the big screen three years after his blockbuster 'War.'

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan mobile.twitter.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:44 am

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan' s 'Vikram Vedha' is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial is the Hindi adaptation of their 2017 Tamil neo-noir thriller with the same name, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Ahead of the trailer launch of the film on September 8, Hrithik took to Instagram, on Tuesday, to share that the makers are offering a trailer preview for fans.

He shared that people who are interested to be a part of it can send their pictures with the 'Vikram Vedha' sign. He displayed the same to the camera, showing a double V sign with both hands. In the same video, the actor also informed fans that he is under the weather.

“Hear hear! 📢 #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well wishers out there ♥️,” the Agneepath actor captioned the video.

'Vikram Vedha' follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The original starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster. Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will play the role of the cop and gangster, respectively, in the Hindi version.

The film marks the return of Hrithik to the big screen three years after his blockbuster 'War.' This is also the first time that Hrithik has teamed up with Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Saif Ali Khan Social Media Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Mumbai
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic