Even weeks after its release, the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ continues to enthrall fans. While Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry was one of the most talked about things in the movie, people are also noticing the spectacular performance of its supporting cast. Recently a fan spoke about Sanjeeda Sheikh’s performance in the film, and Hrithik Roshan commented on the post and complimented her performance.
Hrithik Roshan Applauds 'Brilliant Actor' And 'Fighter' Co-Star Sanjeeda Sheikh
Hrithik Roshan applauded co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh for her performance in 'Fighter.' Sanjeeda played a supporting role in this Siddharth Anand film.
It started when a fan took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account and penned a note that talked about Sanjeeda Sheikh’s performance. The user wrote, “Dear @iamsanjeeda. This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.”
Hrithik Roshan commented on that tweet and also praised Sanjeeda. He wrote, “I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.”
Sanjeeda Sheikh replied to Hrithik’s tweet and thanked him for being an amazing co-star. She wrote, “Thankyou for getting out the best from me Most honest and giving actor @iHrithik.”
Sanjeeda Shaikh played the role of Saanchi Gill in ‘Fighter.’ Her performance took the audience and critics by surprise. The Siddharth Anand directorial also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz, and Sharib Hashmi. The actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ where she has been roped in for a pivotal role.