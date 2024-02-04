'Fighter' that released on January 25 was witnessing a lukewarm response at the box office since Day 5. But on Day 10, the Siddharth Anand directorial bounced back as it witnessed a huge jump at the box office.
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Bounces Back On Second Saturday
After a few days of lukewarm response, 'Fighter' witnessed a huge jump on Day 10. The movie was released on January 25.
As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the aerial drama, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilots earned Rs 10.5 crore nett in India on the tenth day of its release. So, the total collection of 'Fighter' stands at Rs 162.75 crore. It had an overall 24.52% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.
Advertisement
'Fighter' that released on the eve of Republic Day, opened to Rs 22.5 crore nett, on its first Friday, on Day 2, it collected Rs 39.5 crore nett. On Saturday, it raked in Rs 27.5 crore nett and on Sunday, 'Fighter' did a business of Rs 29 crore nett. On Day 5, Monday, it minted Rs 8 crore nett on, Rs 7.5 crore nett on Tuesday, Rs 6.5 crore nett on Wednesday, Rs 6 crore nett on Thursday and Rs 5.75 nett on Friday.
Advertisement
'Fighter' is the first-ever aerial drama that has been shot at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters. The operational scenes were filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, Assam, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. The film has been shot with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.
Advertisement
Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. Deepika is in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor plays Commanding Officer, Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. The movie also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles of Air Force pilots. Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana and Sharib Hashmi among others are also part of the film.
Advertisement
'Fighter' has been produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures,