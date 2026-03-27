X-Files Reboot Cast Update: Himesh Patel Joins Danielle Deadwyler In Lead

Summary of this article
X-Files reboot cast includes Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler.
Ryan Coogler to write and direct pilot for Hulu.
New FBI agents lead fresh storyline in reboot.
X-Files reboot cast has taken shape with Himesh Patel set to star opposite Danielle Deadwyler in Hulu’s upcoming reimagining of the iconic sci-fi series. It has been confirmed that the project has received a pilot greenlight, marking a major step forward for the revival.
According to reports, Deadwyler has already been attached as the co-lead, while Patel has now been brought on board to complete the central duo. It has been indicated by insiders that both actors will portray entirely new characters, rather than revisiting the original roles from the long-running franchise.
New characters, fresh direction for X-Files reboot
The reboot is being developed by Ryan Coogler, who is set to write and direct the pilot episode. It has been revealed that the story will follow two highly decorated FBI agents who are described as vastly different in personality. An unlikely partnership is said to be formed when they are assigned to a long-dormant division handling cases involving unexplained phenomena.
The narrative is expected to retain the core themes of mystery and the supernatural, while introducing a contemporary lens through new characters and storytelling.
Creative team behind the reboot
Jennifer Yale has been appointed as showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer. The project is being backed by Onyx Collective and 20th Television. It has also been confirmed that original The X-Files creator Chris Carter will return as an executive producer, ensuring continuity with the legacy of the franchise.
Ryan Coogler, along with Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler, will produce the series under Proximity Media. Simone Harris has been named co-executive producer, while casting duties for the pilot are being handled by Francine Maisler. Development oversight is being provided by Dezi Gallegos.
What to expect from the reboot
While plot specifics remain limited, the reboot is being positioned as a fresh entry point into the X-Files universe. It has been suggested that the focus will remain on investigative storytelling, with a mix of procedural elements and overarching mythology.
The decision to introduce new leads is being viewed as an effort to reimagine the series for a new generation, while still appealing to longtime fans.
A release date has not yet been officially announced, as the project remains in its early pilot stage.