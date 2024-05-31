Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics

According to promoter Ocesa, the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico drew 59,000 attendees and featured performances by Måneskin, Marshmello, Belanova, Noah Cyrus, Paty Cantú, Esteman, Matisse, RIIZE, Monsieur Periné, Elena Rose, Nicole Zignago, Alex Ponce, and Ácido Pantera. The three stages at the former F1 venue in Mexico City showcased their best work.
Among the shocks this year at Tecate Emblema was the attendance of Mexican Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, who attended his daughter Bu Cuaron’s Mexican stage debut, joined by actors from his award-winning film ‘Roma’ (2018) and renowned local rockers. The Italo-Mexican singer-songwriter wowed both locals and visitors with her indie pop performance.
The music festival in Mexico turned out to be a big success with some of the most popular names in the music industry coming down to perform live on stage for all their fans. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
1. Elena Rose
Elena Rose performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.
3. Bu Cuarón
Bu Cuarón, of England, performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.
5. Fans Cheer For Bu Cuarón
Fans cheer for Bu Cuarón, of England, during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.
