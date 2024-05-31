Hollywood

Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics

The music festival in Mexico, Tecate Emblema Music Festival, turned out to be a big success with some of the most popular names in the music industry coming down to perform live on stage for all their fans. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event.

Bu Cuarón Photo: Fernando Llano
According to promoter Ocesa, the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico drew 59,000 attendees and featured performances by Måneskin, Marshmello, Belanova, Noah Cyrus, Paty Cantú, Esteman, Matisse, RIIZE, Monsieur Periné, Elena Rose, Nicole Zignago, Alex Ponce, and Ácido Pantera. The three stages at the former F1 venue in Mexico City showcased their best work.

Among the shocks this year at Tecate Emblema was the attendance of Mexican Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, who attended his daughter Bu Cuaron’s Mexican stage debut, joined by actors from his award-winning film ‘Roma’ (2018) and renowned local rockers. The Italo-Mexican singer-songwriter wowed both locals and visitors with her indie pop performance.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:

1. Elena Rose

Elena Rose
Elena Rose Photo: Fernando Llano
Elena Rose performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

2. Elena Rose

Elena Rose
Elena Rose Photo: Fernando Llano
Elena Rose performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

3. Bu Cuarón

Bu Cuarón
Bu Cuarón Photo: Fernando Llano
Bu Cuarón, of England, performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

4. Nicole Zignago

Nicole Zignago
Nicole Zignago Photo: Fernando Llano
Nicole Zignago, of Peru, performs during Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

5. Fans Cheer For Bu Cuarón

Fans Cheer For Bu Cuarón
Fans Cheer For Bu Cuarón Photo: Fernando Llano
Fans cheer for Bu Cuarón, of England, during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

6. Nicole Zignago

Nicole Zignago
Nicole Zignago Photo: Fernando Llano
Nicole Zignago, of Peru, performs during Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

7. Elena Rose

Elena Rose
Elena Rose Photo: Fernando Llano
Elena Rose performs during the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.

