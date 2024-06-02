Hollywood

Maya Hawke Admits She Bagged 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Due To 'Nepotistic Reasons'

Actor-singer Maya Hawke says being the daughter of star parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke was a contributing factor in landing her a role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood".

Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor-singer Maya Hawke says being the daughter of star parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke was a contributing factor in landing her a role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood".

The 25-year-old -- who made her acting debut with "Ladyworld", played the character Flowerchild in the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time..." which also starred the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

Tarantino has worked with Thurman in cult classics "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill: Volume 1" and "Kill Bill: Volume 2".

Maya, best known for playing Robin in the Netflix series "Stranger Things", said she is ok with having a life she doesn't deserve due to nepotism.

"I've been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned. I never meant to imply that I didn’t get the part for nepotistic reasons – I think I totally did.

"'Deserves' is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone," she told The Times in an interview.

Maya said Tarantino deliberately added her to the cast, which also included Margaret Qualley (Andie MacDowell's daughter) and Rumer Willis (daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis). He was making an effort to "cast a lot of young Hollywood", she further said.

When she was starting out, the actor said she was asked to "change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles". She starred alongside her mother in "The Kill Room" and was directed by her father in the drama "Wildcat" (2023).

But Maya chose another path, she said.

"It’s ok to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it," she added.

The actor, who recently released her third album "Chaos Angel", has also been a part of films such as "Do Revenge" and "Fear Street 1".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  2. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  3. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  4. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  2. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six