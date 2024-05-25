Hollywood

Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two

"Westworld" alum Jeffrey Wright is the latest addition to the cast of HBO's "The Last of Us" season two.

Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO last year.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO last year.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show received critical acclaim and was later renewed for a second season.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Wright will appear in the role of Isaac. He had previously voiced the character in “The Last Us Part II” video game.

Isaac is the "quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy," the character description read.

In season two of "The Last of Us", Wright will feature alongside fellow newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord.

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, "The Last of Us" follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

Season one of "The Last of Us", which premiered on HBO in January 2023, also featured Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid and Merle Dandridge.

The show is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

