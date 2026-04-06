Gigi Hadid Addresses Her and Sister Bella Hadid's Mention In Epstein Files: 'Made Me Sick To My Stomach'

Gigi Hadid has finally responded after being named in the Epstein Files alongside her sister Bella Hadid.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid reacts to Epstein Files mention Photo: Instagram/Gigi Hadid
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gigi Hadid has finally responded after being named in the Epstein Files alongside her sister Bella Hadid.

  • In an email exchange related to Jeffrey Epstein, it raised questions about how the Gigi and her sister Bella became successful in the modelling industry.

  • She denied her association with the late financier.

Gigi Hadid has finally broken her silence on her and her sister Bella Hadid being named in the Epstein files. Her reaction comes after the Hadid sisters were mentioned in a 2015 email exchange between the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and an anonymous person. The supermodel also reacted to speculation in the email exchange that questioned their success in the modelling industry.

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Gigi Hadid denies Epstein link

Gigi denied any association with the Epstein.

“To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email — is disturbing,” the model wrote on social media.

In 2015, in an email exchange between Epstein and an individual, the person asked how Gigi, 30, and Bella, 29, came to “become models and make so much money.” To which Epstein replied, “You know,” while the individual suggested their father had “paid the agency.” Epstein clarified, “No. Because they follow directions, it's that simple.”

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The emails, part of the US Department of Justice documents related to Epstein, were made public, following which a social media user commented on one of Gigi Hadid’s Instagram posts, saying that they “had to unfollow” her due to her silence after being mentioned the Epstein Files, reported People.

Gigi replied back, "Made me sick to my stomach. Horrible to read someone you've never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context. I didn't comment because I don't want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realise maybe it's not clear - and it's important to let you know,” according to E! News and InStyle.

She also opened up about her upbringing, heaping praise on her parents, Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, for protecting her and teaching her the value of hard work.

The supermodel also said that she signed a modelling agency in 2012, after which she “worked hard for every moment since.”

The Instagram reply is now-deleted.

November 18, 2025, Washington, District Of Columbia, United States: Epstein abuse survivor Haley Robson speaks alongside lawmakers during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 18, 2025. The House is expected to vote on the measure directing the Department of Justice to release all files related to the late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein - Credit: IMAGO
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Epstein was accused of multiple allegations of sexual abuse between 2008 and 2019, which led to his arrest on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

He reportedly died by suicide on August 10, 2019.

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