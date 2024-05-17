Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth On George Miller: 'Little Things Most Of Us Don’t Notice Speak Volumes To Him'

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has heaped praise on 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' director George Miller and said that the little things that "most of us don’t notice" speak volumes for him, and that’s what he goes and expands upon and explores.

Chris Hemsworth, George Miller Photo: Instagram
Talking about Miller and his most distinguishable qualities, Hemsworth said: "Humility and grace within every environment that he inhabits or walks through; everyone means something; everyone is important; everyone has a voice; everyone has an opportunity to throw a creative idea forward; and a real inquisitive fascination with people.

Hemsworth said that Miller will be having a “conversation with you, and then he’ll realise there’s someone else in the room. ‘Oh, what’s your name, and where are you from?’ I think that curiosity is how he is able to tell stories with such detail and heart.”

“The little things that most of us don’t notice speak volumes for him, and that’s what he goes and expands upon and explores.”

He added: “...Just to see an individual who is so kind that you have every single person on set wanting to show up and give 100 per cent. He has a very unique quality. A lot of people you see in positions of leadership, there’s a sort of intimidating dominant force there, whereas he comes at it from the other side of the coin, which is kindness, openness, and collaboration."

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' will be released pan India on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

