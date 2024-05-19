Ever since the 2024 Cannes Film Festival kicked off at the French Riviera on May 14, all eyes have been on the red carpet to see how celebrities turn heads with their sartorial choices. Popular singer and actor Selena Gomez was one of the most anticipated names on the red carpet. Recently, the singer made her red carpet appearance in a black and white off-shoulder gown and her look got everyone talking.
At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez turned heads with her ensemble. The 31-year-old star chose an elegant yet stylish gown from Saint Laurent. Her outfit featured a black bodice and an intriguing off-the-shoulder neckline that criss-crossed and wrapped around her body with white detailing, adding a striking contrast of colour. The white detail wrapped around her shoulders like an elegant silk shawl. The bodycon fit hugged her perfectly, accentuating her curves. The column skirt ended just above her shoes a pair of strappy sandal heels.
For the accessories, Gomez opted for luxurious diamond accessories. She wore an intricate diamond choker necklace by Bulgari, accompanied by matching chandelier earrings. She was styled by Erin Walsh.
Take a look at Selena Gomez’s red-carpet appearance at Cannes here.
For her makeup, Melissa Murdick decked Gomez in a minimal glam look. She chose a shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, with curled curtain bangs framing her face. She also opted for a red manicure which added an extra touch of glam to her look.
Gomez attended Cannes for the premiere of her movie, 'Emilia Perez'. The movie received a nine-minute standing ovation at the film festival.