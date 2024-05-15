Hollywood

'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed

The sequel of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' is most likely set to premiere later this year on Disney+ Hotstar.

Instagram
Selena Gomez and David Henrie Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Months after Disney Channel officially confirmed the arrival of a sequel of the beloved ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ a new title has finally been revealed. At Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation, Selena Gomez announced that the upcoming sequel series will be titled ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.’ Additionally, the channel released a few first-look pictures featuring the main characters, Alex and Justin as well as the new members of the Russo family.

The first shot is of Gomez’ Alex Russo posing with David Henrie’s Justin Russo and the two are holding their magic wands. The second image is of the on-screen siblings – Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, and Max Matenko as Milo Russo – as they sat around a table, posing for the camera. They are joined by Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie. Additionally, Taylor Cora will join the cast as Winter, who is Billie’s best friend. The last slide is the magical title reveal.

Have a look here, as shared by Disney on their social media handles.

During this time, a few details were also shared about the plot. According to the series description, ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ follows “an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are serving as writers and executive producers, alongside Gary Marsh, Gomez, and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed the pilot and is also executive-producing, with plans to direct multiple episodes.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ is most likely set to premiere later this year on Disney+ Hotstar. More details regarding an exact release date will be announced at a later time.

