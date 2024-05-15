'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Sequel Gets An Official Title, First-Look Of Selena Gomez And David Henrie Revealed

The first shot is of Gomez’ Alex Russo posing with David Henrie’s Justin Russo and the two are holding their magic wands. The second image is of the on-screen siblings – Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, and Max Matenko as Milo Russo – as they sat around a table, posing for the camera. They are joined by Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie. Additionally, Taylor Cora will join the cast as Winter, who is Billie’s best friend. The last slide is the magical title reveal.