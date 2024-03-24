Disney Channel’s most loved show, ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’, is back with a most-anticipated update. The network has announced that the reboot of the show is finally here, and it is set to make waves soon. Selena Gomez reacted to the news and fans cannot contain their excitement.
Disney Channel shared a picture of David Henrie and Selena Gomez from the sets of ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place.’ The first picture showed the actors in the first version of the show, while the second picture showed the actors, now grown up, in the same pose. Sharing the picture, the channel wrote, “Making magic, then and now. The new ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ series is coming this fall!”
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 440K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “PLZ MAKE SELENA A REGULAR IN THE SHOW.” A second fan commented, “Not as a special guest. We want her as a Regular in the show. Period.” A third fan wrote, “This is giant news! So exciting!!!!”
Reacting to the post, Selena Gomez also commented, “WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL…MAGIC.” She also shared some pictures from the show on her Instagram Stories. Take a look at them here.
The reboot of ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ will follow adult Justin Russo who has now opted to live a normal life with his family - Giada, Roman, and Milo. However, when his sister Alex arrives with an aspiring wizard named Billie, seeking Justin's guidance, he realizes that he can't ignore his magical background. Selena Gomez will be making a guest appearance in the premiere episode of the show. It will also star Maz Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Theile to name a few.