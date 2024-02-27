Did You Know? Selena Gomez Was Left Embarrassed By Benny Blanco In Front Of A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star

Selena Gomez was recently on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and she opened up about her boyfriend Benny Blanco and the way he left her embarrassed when she met a hugely popular ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star. Any guesses who the actor in question could be?
Well, let’s begin by saying that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s PDAs on social media are too adorable to miss out. They’ve been posting pictures and sweet nothings for each other and all those posts and pictures are going viral every now and then. So, when the popstar-cum-actress was there on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show, she was asked about unexpected encounters with other celebrities or stars. Selena Gomez couldn’t hide her excitement as she had the perfect story to tell, and she started talking about an incident where she was left embarrassed by Benny Blanco.
It all happened at the Emmys. And the hugely popular ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star was none other than Jason Segal.
So, Selena Gomez’s encounter with Jason Segal, whom she is a big fan of, didn’t go down as she had anticipated. “Jason Segel just happened to be at the Emmys, and he looked at me and started waving,” said Selena Gomez. She went on to instinctively wave back and was like, “Oh, hi!”
She went on to admit how big a fan of the show she is. “This is kind of embarrassing. This is such a weird habit, but every night I fall asleep to the same show,” she said.
Now, as Jason Segal and Selena Gomez were quite far away from each other, it started to feel to Selena Gomes that probably Jason Segal was waving at someone else who was probably behind her. This led to an awkward situation between the two celebs.
If you thought this, was it, then you’re sadly mistaken. Jason Segal quickly realised what had happened and started coming forward to talk to her. “He felt awkward and then inclined to come over,” she explained the situation.
As soon as Jason Segal reached near Selena Gomez and they were exchanging pleasantries, Benny Blanco was right there to leave her all embarrassed. “And then my boyfriend goes, ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night,” said Selena Gomez talking about what her boyfriend had done in that moment.
Selena Gomez was left embarrassed and she just couldn’t find a way out of the awkwardness rather than just admitting to Jason Segal how big a fan she was of the show, ‘How I Met Your Mother’. So much so, she watches it every night on her way to falling asleep.
Well, embarrassing or not, it definitely shows that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are really cute together and meant for each other.