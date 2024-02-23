Selena Gomez made headlines when she was linked to record producer and former collaborator Benny Blanco. The singer did not talk much about her relationship until she made it Insta-official. In a recent interview, she opened up about her relationship with Blanco and revealed how he makes her feel ‘safe.’
Speaking to New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Selena Gomez talked to host Zane Lowe about her new single and her relationship. She heaped praises on Blanco and said that he respects her and understands her world. She said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”
Talking about her music, Gomez said that she is selective about the people she collaborates with. She added that she doesn’t 'feel very safe in a lot of rooms.' However, she tries her best to look for new people to work with. She continued, “But I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect on what they're walking through in life.”
The Rare Beauty founder made her relationship official with Blanco in December last year. She confirmed her relationship when she commented “Facts” on an Instagram post that talked about her rumoured relationship with the producer. She revealed that she had been dating him for months now. She also defended her beau when trolls commented on his looks.