Speaking to New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Selena Gomez talked to host Zane Lowe about her new single and her relationship. She heaped praises on Blanco and said that he respects her and understands her world. She said, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”