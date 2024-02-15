Selena Gomez Announces Release Date For Her New Song 'Love On' Amid Sweet Benny Blanco Romance

"It's so exciting to see you back again. We are ready to stream it," another chimed in. Fans also flooded the comments with "Benlena," referring to Selena's relationship with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

From Selena's caption and the title of her forthcoming song, it suggests that the song might delve into her current romantic relationship with producer Benny Blanco. Selena and Benny revealed their relationship in December and have since been observed in numerous public displays of affection.