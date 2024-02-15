Selena Gomez Announces Release Date For Her New Song 'Love On' Amid Sweet Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez has delighted her fans by revealing details about her upcoming single! On 15th February, Selena announced her new song titled "Love On," set to release on Thursday, February 22nd. In her announcement post, she teased, "Wait ‘til I turn my love on. Presave my new song “Love On” out 2.22," alongside the cover art for the single.
Selena Gomez took to her social media platforms to announce that her new single "Love On" is available for presale.
The cover art for "Love On" features Selena seated by a window, presumably in a fancy hotel room. With the window open and a vast expanse of crystal blue ocean extending for miles behind her, the singer is donned in all white. Dressed in a white robe with her hair wrapped up in a white towel, she adds an extra white with her sunglasses.
Selena completes the look with drop earrings, a necklace, several rings, and a nude-colored lip.
Fans of the 31-year-old singer expressed their elation over the news. "We've been waiting for this for a long time, you don't know how happy we are now," one fan commented on Selena's Instagram post.
"It's so exciting to see you back again. We are ready to stream it," another chimed in. Fans also flooded the comments with "Benlena," referring to Selena's relationship with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.
From Selena's caption and the title of her forthcoming song, it suggests that the song might delve into her current romantic relationship with producer Benny Blanco. Selena and Benny revealed their relationship in December and have since been observed in numerous public displays of affection.
In her most recent posts, the singer shared several photos capturing intimate moments between them. The former Disney star captioned the picture: "My bes fwend."
In response, Benny commented on the post, stating, "Das my best fwend." The couple has been romantically linked since June of the previous year, but their relationship was only confirmed in December when Selena liked a fan account's post addressing rumors about their dating status.
"Love On" marks Selena Gomez's first song of 2024, following her summer anthem from 2023, "Single Soon." Gomez had clarified upon announcing the song that it served as a temporary treat for fans while she worked on her upcoming album, SG3. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she said back in August.
Both "Single Soon" and "Love On" are likely to be included on the upcoming third album of the "Only Murders in the Building" star, slated for release sometime this year.
In January, Gomez suggested that this album could be her final one, while she hinted towards her 'retirement' from music. “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.”