Hollywood

All Eyes Are On Francis Ford Coppola In Cannes. Sound Familiar?

Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival a film on which he has risked everything, one that's arriving clouded by rumors of production turmoil. Sound familiar?

Entertainment Weekly
Francis Ford Coppola Photo: Entertainment Weekly
info_icon

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola on Thursday will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival a film on which he has risked everything, one that's arriving clouded by rumors of production turmoil. Sound familiar?

On Thursday, Coppola's self-financed opus “Megalopolis” will make its much-awaited premiere. Other films are debuting in Cannes with more fanfare and hype, but none has quite the curiosity of “Megalopolis," the first film by the 85-year-old filmmaker in 13 years. Coppola put USD 120 million of his own money into it.

Forty-five years ago, something very similar played out when Coppola was toiling over the edit for “Apocalypse Now.” The movie's infamous Philippines production, which would be documented by Coppola's late wife, Eleanor, was already a legend. The originally planned release in December 1977 had come and gone. Coppola had, himself, poured some USD 16 million into the USD 31 million budget for his Vietnam-set telling of Joseph Conrad's “Heart of Darkness.”

“I was terrified. For one thing, I was on the hook for the whole budget personally — that's why I came to own it,” Coppola said in 2019. “In addition, in those days interest was over 25, 27 per cent.

So it looked as though, especially given the controversy and all the bogus articles being written about a movie that no one knew anything about but were predicting it was the heralded mess of that year, it looked as though I was never going to get out of the jeopardy I was in. I had kids, I was young. I had no family fortune behind me. I was scared stiff.”

Gilles Jacob, delegate general of Cannes, travelled to visit Coppola, hoping he could coax him into returning to the festival where the director's “The Conversation” had won the Palme d'Or in 1974. In his book, “Citizen Cannes: The Man Behind the Cannes Film Festival,” Jacob recounted finding Coppola in the editing suite “beset by financial woes and struggling with 20 miles of film.”

By springtime 1979, Coppola had assembled an edit he screened in Los Angeles — much as he recently did “Megalopolis." When Jacob got wind of the screening, he threw himself into securing it for that year's Cannes.

“Already considered an event even before it had been shown, Apocalypse Now' would be the festival's crowning glory," Jacob wrote. He added: “Ultimately I knew it was Cannes' setting — more than a match for his own megalomania — that would convince him to come.”

But Coppola wasn't so sure. The film was unfinished, didn't have credits yet and he still was unsure about the ending. But after some back-and-forth and debate about whether “Apocalypse Now” would screen in or out of competition, it was decided: It would screen as a "work in progress" — in competition.

At the premiere in Cannes, Coppola carried his daughter, Sofia, then 8, on his shoulders. The response to the film wasn't immediately overwhelming.

“'Apocalypse Now,' one of the most ballyhooed movies of the decade, got only a polite response at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday," wrote the Herald Tribune.

At the press conference, Coppola was defensive about the bad press the film received and the attention given to its budget.

“Why is it that I, the first one to make a film about Vietnam, a film about morality, am so criticized when you can spend that much about a gorilla or a little jerk who flies around in the sky?” asked Coppola.

But “Apocalypse Now” would ultimately go down as one of Cannes' most mythologised premieres. The president of the jury that year, French author Francoise Sagan, preferred another entry about war: “The Tin Drum," Volker Schlondorff's adaptation of the Günter Grass novel. The jury, split between the two, gave the Palme d'Or to both.

“Megalopolis," too, will be premiering in competition on Thursday.

The day after the 1978 Cannes closing ceremony, Jacob recalled running into Coppola at the Carlton Hotel, just as he was leaving.

“A big, black limousine was about to drive off. The back door opened and Francis got out," Jacob wrote. “He came up to me, held out his hand and, as he removed a big cigar from between his teeth, said, I only received half a Palme d'Or.'”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh Top Cop Urges Google To Take Action Over Bogus Customer Care Numbers
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17
  3. Arrested J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam Remanded To 6-Day ED Custody
  4. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ex-ATC Manager & Wife Among 16 Dead, Rescue Op Ends; Owner On The Run
  5. SC Protects Ex-NOIDA Chief Engineer Yadav Singh From Arrest By CBI In Corruption Case
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Karan Johar's Message For 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant
  3. Lekha Washington Drops First Romantic Picture With Boyfriend Imran Khan - Check Picture Inside
  4. Hawaii Native Savannah Gankiewicz Crowned Miss USA After The Previous Winner Resigned
  5. Gaurav More, Snehil Dixit, Inder Sahani Team Up For 'Gym Gag' In 'Madness Machayenge'
Sports News
  1. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  3. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Bring Trophy Back To Old Trafford
  4. RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane
  5. Sunil Chhetri's Retirement News Draws Grateful Tributes: 'Forever in Your Debt,' Fans Say
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup