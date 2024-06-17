Broadway’s biggest night, the 77th Annual Tony Awards, was hosted by Ariana DeBose at the Performing Arts in New York. The star-studded event saw a total of 36 productions vying for the most coveted award.
Officially known as the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, the event celebrates outstanding achievements in live Broadway performances. These prestigious awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing in collaboration with The Broadway League. While the primary focus is on Broadway productions and performances, there is also an award dedicated to regional theatre excellence. The nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced in May this year.
The event, this year, saw Daniel Radcliffe winning his first Tony Award. Productions like ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, ‘Stereophonic’, and ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ swept up the awards. Check out the full list of 2024 Tony Awards winners below.
Best Musical: ‘The Outsiders’
Best Revival of a Play: ‘Appropriate’
Best Revival of a Musical: ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jeremy Strong, ‘An Enemy of the People’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Paulson, ‘Appropriate’
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, ‘Stereophonic’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, ‘Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch’
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Best Book of a Musical: ‘Suffs’, Shaina Taub
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: ‘Suffs’, Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Zinn, ‘Stereophonic’
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Tom Scutt, ‘Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’
Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite, ‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, ‘The Great Gatsby’
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox, ‘Appropriate’
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, ‘The Outsiders’
Best Sound Design of a Play: Ryan Rumery, ‘Stereophonic’
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Cody Spencer, ‘The Outsiders’
Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, ‘Stereophonic’
Best Direction of a Musical: Danya Taymor, ‘The Outsiders’
Best Choreography: Justin Peck, ‘Illinoise’
Best Orchestrations: Jonathan Tunick, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
Congratulations to all the winners!