2024 Tony Awards Nominations: 'Stereophonic' And 'Hell's Kitchen' Lead With 13 Nods Each| See Full List Here

The full list of 2024 Tony Awards nominations have been unveiled, featuring a diverse array of Broadway productions vying for recognition in various categories. With 36 shows competing, anticipation is high for the ceremony set to take place at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York on June 16th.

Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jesse Tyler Ferguson host The 77th Annual Tony Award Nominations live in New York City on April 30, 2024. Photo: Getty Images
The Tony Awards nominators faced a tight deadline this year, as a flurry of 12 Broadway shows premiered in the nine days leading up to the eligibility cutoff. To qualify, a Broadway production must have debuted between April 28, 2023, and April 25, 2024.

Nonetheless, the nominees for the 2024 Tonys were announced on Tuesday morning, with a total of 36 productions competing for awards.

Some categories were revealed live on CBS at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, while others were unveiled at 9 a.m. via livestream on the Tony Awards YouTube channel. The announcements were made by Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson, recognized for his role in the 2022 Broadway revival of "Take Me Out," and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won in 2016 for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in "Hamilton."

To catch the 2024 Tony Awards, taking place at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, mark your calendars for Sunday, June 16th, airing live at 8 p.m. ET. Hosting for the third consecutive year will be stage veteran and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. Tune in via CBS or Paramount+ featuring Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can also watch on demand the next day.

Here is the complete list of nominations for Tony Awards 2024.

Nominations For Tony Awards 2024

1. Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen

  • Illinoise

  • The Outsiders

  • Suffs

  • Water for Elephants

2. Best Revival of a Musical

  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Gutenberg! The Musical!

  • Merrily We Roll Along

  • The Who's Tommy

3. Best Direction of a Musical

  • Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

  • Leigh Silverman, Suffs

  • Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

  • Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

4. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders

  • Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

  • Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

5. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

  • Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

  • Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

  • Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

  • Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

6. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

  • Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

  • Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

  • Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

  • Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

7. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

  • Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

  • Amber Iman, Lempicka

  • Nikki M. James, Suffs

  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

  • Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

  • Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

8. Best Book of a Musical

  • Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders

  • Shaina Taub, Suffs

  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

9. Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • Mary Jane

  • Mother Play

  • Prayer for the French Republic

  • Stereophonic

10. Best Revival of a Play

  • Appropriate

  • An Enemy of the People

  • Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

11. Best Direction of a Play

  • Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

  • Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

  • Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

  • Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

12. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

  • Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

13. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play

  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

14. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

  • Will Brill, Stereophonic

  • Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

  • Jim Parsons, Mother Play

  • Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

  • Corey Stoll, Appropriate

15. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

  • Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

  • Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

  • Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

16. Best Original Score

  • Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

  • David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

  • Will Butler, Stereophonic

  • Shaina Taub, Suffs

  • Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

17. Best Orchestrations

  • Timo Andres, Illinoise

  • Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

  • Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

  • Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

  • Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

18. Best Choreography

  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

  • Justin Peck, Illinoise

  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

19. Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

  • Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

  • Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

  • David Korins, Here Lies Love

  • Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

  • Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

20. Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

  • Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

  • David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Paul Tazewell, Suffs

21. Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

  • Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

  • Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

  • Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

22. Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

  • Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

  • Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

  • Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

  • Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

23. Best Scenic Design in a Play

  • dots, Appropriate

  • dots, Enemy of the People

  • Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • David Zinn, Stereophonic

24. Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Dede Ayite, Appropriate

  • Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

  • Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

  • David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

25. Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

  • Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

  • Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

  • Jane Cox, Appropriate

  • Natasha Katz, Grey House

26. Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House

  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

  • Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

