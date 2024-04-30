2024 Tony Awards Nominations: 'Stereophonic' And 'Hell's Kitchen' Lead With 13 Nods Each| See Full List Here

Some categories were revealed live on CBS at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, while others were unveiled at 9 a.m. via livestream on the Tony Awards YouTube channel. The announcements were made by Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson, recognized for his role in the 2022 Broadway revival of "Take Me Out," and Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won in 2016 for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in "Hamilton."