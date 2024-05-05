Hollywood

Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe To Jim Parsons – Meet The Nominees - View Pics

The Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket was held recently at the Sofitel New York in New York. The who’s who of the film and television world came down for a gala evening.

Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez & Jonathan Groff Photo: Charles Sykes
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:

1. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Photo: Charles Sykes
Alicia Keys attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

2. Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield
Juliana Canfield Photo: Charles Sykes
Juliana Canfield attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

3. Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber Photo: Charles Sykes
Liev Schreiber attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

4. Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams Photo: Charles Sykes
Rachel McAdams attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

5. Gayle Rankin

Gayle Rankin
Gayle Rankin Photo: Charles Sykes
Gayle Rankin attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

6. Kara Young

Kara Young
Kara Young Photo: Charles Sykes
Kara Young attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

7. Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon Photo: Charles Sykes
Sarah Pidgeon attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

8. Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin

Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin
Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin Photo: Charles Sykes
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

9. Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth Photo: Charles Sykes
Bebe Neuwirth takes photos of the red carpet during the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

10. LaChanze, Jocelyn Bioh & Whitney White

LaChanze, Jocelyn Bioh & Whitney White
LaChanze, Jocelyn Bioh & Whitney White Photo: Charles Sykes
LaChanze, from left, Jocelyn Bioh and Whitney White attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

11. Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson Photo: Charles Sykes
Sarah Paulson attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

12. Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan Photo: Charles Sykes
Amy Ryan attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

13. Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong Photo: Charles Sykes
Jeremy Strong attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

14. Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. Photo: Charles Sykes
Leslie Odom Jr. attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

15. Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch & Brody Grant

Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch & Brody Grant
Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch & Brody Grant Photo: Charles Sykes
Joshua Boone, from left, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

16. Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange & Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange & Celia Keenan-Bolger
Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange & Celia Keenan-Bolger Photo: Charles Sykes
Jim Parsons, from left, Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

17. Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez & Jonathan Groff

Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez & Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez & Jonathan Groff Photo: Charles Sykes
Daniel Radcliffe, from left, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.

