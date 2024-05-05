Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe To Jim Parsons – Meet The Nominees - View Pics

The Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket was held recently at the Sofitel New York in New York. The who’s who of the film and television world came down for a gala evening where they interacted with each other, met the media, spoke to their fans, clicked pictures and lots more. The star-studded red carpet event was something that got the attention of the fans and followers as it was flooded with all bigwigs from the world of showbiz.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
Advertisement
1. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
Advertisement
2. Juliana Canfield
Juliana Canfield attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
3. Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
Advertisement
4. Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
Advertisement
5. Gayle Rankin
Gayle Rankin attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
Advertisement
6. Kara Young
Kara Young attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
7. Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
8. Eddie Redmayne & Gayle Rankin
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
9. Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth takes photos of the red carpet during the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
10. LaChanze, Jocelyn Bioh & Whitney White
LaChanze, from left, Jocelyn Bioh and Whitney White attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
11. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
12. Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
13. Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
14. Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. attends the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
15. Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch & Brody Grant
Joshua Boone, from left, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
16. Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange & Celia Keenan-Bolger
Jim Parsons, from left, Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.
17. Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez & Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, from left, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff attend the Meet The Tony Award Nominees press junket at the Sofitel New York in New York.