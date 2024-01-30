Actress Raashii Khanna has gone on to become one of the highly sought-after and acclaimed actresses in India, leaving her mark not in Bollywood but also in various regional film industries. Her latest venture is the much-anticipated thriller film ‘Yodha,’ where she will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, which has created significant buzz.
Here's What Raashii Khanna Has To Say About 'Yodha' Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra
Raashii Khanna conducted a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, during which, she answered what it was like working alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
In an Instagram Q&A session conducted by the actress on Monday, she spilled some beans about her working experience with Sidharth Malhotra in the highly anticipated project ‘Yodha.’
She was all-praise for the ‘Shershaah’ actor and said, “It was a great experience working with Sid. He is so disciplined and he has given it all for ‘Yodha.’ He has worked very, very hard, especially on the action sequences because they look amazing and I’m looking forward to ‘Yodha’ actually for his action and everything else.”
The 33-year-old actress further shared, “He is an amazing guy, not just as an actor but as a person. I got to know him and he is very spiritual and very sorted.”
Raashii Khanna also briefly expressed her keen interest in potential future collaborations with specific actors and directors. She revealed a wish list of actors she aspires to work with, featuring Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, she stated that she wishes to collaborate with industry stalwarts like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Raju Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam, and more.
As for ‘Yodha,’ it is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and backed by Karan Johar among a few others. The plot of the adrenaline-fueled thriller reads: “After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails.”
Having become one of the most-anticipated movies of 2024, ‘Yodha’ will be gracing the big screens on March 15, 2024.