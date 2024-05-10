Art & Entertainment

Here's The Truth Behind Vikrant Massey's Viral Video Of Heated Argument With Cab Driver

In the viral video, Vikrant Massey was seen getting into a heated argument with the cab driver over high fare.

The truth behind Vikrant Massey's argument with a cab driver Photo: Instagram
A video of actor Vikrant Massey, arguing with a cab driver, went viral on social media on Thursday, May 9. In the video, Vikrant was seen getting into a heated argument with the cab driver over high fare. While many thought the fight was real, some speculated that it was for some brand promotion. Well, the video was indeed a part of brand endorsement for a ride-hailing app.

As per a report in PTI, Vikrant has been appointed the brand ambassador for the app for the advertising campaign.

The viral video opens with an angry cab driver recording a selfie video and says, “Mera naam Ashish hai. Mai ek cab driver hu. Maine apne passenger ko unke location pe phuncha diya hai. Aur vo paise nahi de rahe hai. Behas baazi lar rahe hai ulta. Gaali galoch kar rahe hai (My name is Ashish. I am a cab driver. I have dropped my passenger to his destination but he is not ready to pay. He is arguing with me and using foul language)."

He then moves his camera to Vikrant who asks the driver, “Gaali galoch kar rahe hai? Camera kyun nikal diya bhai? Dhamka rahe ho tum? Jayaz baat hi to kar rajha hu na mai? Yeh achanak se paise kaise badh gaye? Yeh nahi chalega (Using foul language? Why are you recording this, buddy? Are you trying to threaten me? I am simply discussing the issue, right? How did the fare suddenly increase? This won't work)''.

Vikrant spoke about the campaign at an event, as reported by PTI. The '12th Fail' actor said he is looking forward to the campaign as the brand ambassador and appreciates the service of the app provided to its riders and drivers.

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey has an interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', 'The Sabarmati Report', 'Sector 36' and 'Yaar Jigri'.

