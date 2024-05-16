Art & Entertainment

'Heeramandi' Actor Jason Shah On His Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: Didn’t Really Understand Me

Jason said his relationship with Anusha was 'rushed'. He further said she didn’t really understand him and revealed miscommunication was the reason behind their breakup.

Jason Shah on his breakup with Anusha Dandekar Photo: Instagram
Actor Jason Shah is currently basking in the success of his recently released show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. He is getting rave reviews for his role of British officer Cartwright in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. For those unaware, Jason was earlier in a relationship with VJ-actor Anusha Dandekar but they broke up after dating for a brief period. In a recent interview, he spoke about his break-up with Anusha and the reason behind their split.

Jason told the Times of India that his relationship with Anusha was 'rushed'. The actor said she didn’t really understand him and revealed miscommunication was the reason behind their breakup. He said, “The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?” However, Jason said that his last break-up led to a big spiritual change in his life and he became more wiser.

Jason Shah and Anusha Dandekar
Jason Shah and Anusha Dandekar Photo: Instagram
'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Jason Shah and Anusha Dandekar met on the sets of a music video. Their relationship bloomed after the actress' bitter break-up with Karan Kundrra.

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Jason called Anusha ''gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment''. He also confirmed dating her as he said, ''We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her.''

He continued, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us.”

