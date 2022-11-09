Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Turns A Year Older, Sisters Sonam-Rhea Kapoor And Parents Anil-Sunita Kapoor Wish Him

On Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday, Anil Kapoor-Sunita and sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shere heartfelt messages.

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:59 pm

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, November 9. To mark the special occasion, his family including dad Anil Kapoor, sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor shared heartfelt messages for him on social media.

Sonam shared multiple photos of Harsh to wish her younger brother. She also posted one photo of Harsh with herself and her husband Anand Ahuja. She captioned it as, “Happy happy Birthday to my very Handsome brother. I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you. Love you so much Harsh. Have the best year, you deserve it @harshvarrdhankapoor.”

Father Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, wished his son and ‘best bud’. Sharing pictures from his films, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday Harsh!! My son & best bud!! I just want you to know that I will always believe in you.. and your choice of shoes! Love you! Here’s to never losing faith and hope.”

The father-son duo has worked together in ‘AK vs AK’ and ‘Thar’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunita Kapoor wished him and wrote, Happy birthday to the love of my life Who I love more than life itself .” While Harsh replied with multiple heart emojis, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Happy birthday to sunita’s boy .”

Rhea Kapoor shared a witty post for him and wrote on her Instagram story, ”Happy birthday to my handsome brother @harshvarrdhankapoor. love you I’ll say it once a year.”

Harrshvardhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Bhavesh Joshi’.

