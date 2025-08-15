India is commemorating its 79th Independence Day this year
Celebrities from the film fraternity extended wishes to their fans
Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar, among others wrote on social media.
India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, August 15, with great fervour and enthusiasm. To mark the special occasion, people are attending flag-hoisting ceremonies, indulging in cultural activities wearing Tricolour themed clothes, and more. Our celebrities have also celebrated Independence by sharing pictures and videos and extending heartwarming wishes for their fans.
How celebrities have wished Independence Day to their fans
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Independence to dream, to innovate, to uplift From plough to particle, from the salt march to the space age, May we keep widening the freedoms that make India stronger, Let the courage that won us freedom now win us progress, in every village, every city, every mind. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind"
Wishing every Indian 79th Independence Day, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Let us celebrate the precious freedom our forefathers earned for us. Let this freedom, power our individual excellence, growth and our Nation’s relentless progress! Jai Hind"
Hrithik Roshan also shared his message on X as he wrote, "Today, we celebrate the strength, freedom, and courage that resides in all of us. Happy Independence Day, everyone!"
Priyanka Chopra shared a video of Indian flag fluttering and wrote, "Happy Independence Day."
"Best wishes on the 79th Independence Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind," wrote Jr NTR.
Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy 79th Independence Day to all of us . Jai Hind".
Akshay Kumar shared a picture of real life heroes with whom he recently played volleyball. "Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean… all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes," he captioned the pic.
Kangana Ranaut, Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonu Sood and Sonal Bendre, among others also wished everyone on Independence Day.