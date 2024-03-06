Art & Entertainment

Governors Ball: Oscar Statuettes Get Displayed Ahead Of 96th Academy Awards At Press Preview – View Pics

Get a sneak peek into the Governors Ball with our collection of photos showcasing the Oscar statuettes ahead of the 96th Academy Awards. Witness the glitz as celebs, chocolate statues, and signature cocktails set the stage for Hollywood's biggest night on March 10 in Los Angeles.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Governors Ball Press Preview
At the Governors Ball Press Preview a lot of celebs had come down before the 96th Academy Awards, which shall be held on March 10. The Oscar statuettes were displayed at the Governors Ball, albeit in chocolate.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

Governors Ball Press Preview
Junghoon Pak presents a chocolate statue during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.

Governors Ball Press Preview
Oscar statuettes are displayed during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards.

Governors Ball Press Preview
Charles Joly presents a smoky cocktail during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Governors Ball Press Preview
Wolfgang Puck, left, and his son, Byron Puck hold chocolate cigars during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Governors Ball Press Preview
A Oscar statuette is displayed during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards.

Governors Ball Press Preview
Ellen Maloney presents a chocolate cigar during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards.

Governors Ball Press Preview
General view during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

