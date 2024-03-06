Governors Ball: Oscar Statuettes Get Displayed Ahead Of 96th Academy Awards At Press Preview – View Pics

At the Governors Ball Press Preview a lot of celebs had come down before the 96th Academy Awards, which shall be held on March 10. The Oscar statuettes were displayed at the Governors Ball, albeit in chocolate.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:
Junghoon Pak presents a chocolate statue during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10.
Oscar statuettes are displayed during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards.
Charles Joly presents a smoky cocktail during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Wolfgang Puck, left, and his son, Byron Puck hold chocolate cigars during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
A Oscar statuette is displayed during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards.
Ellen Maloney presents a chocolate cigar during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards.
General view during the Governors Ball press preview for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.