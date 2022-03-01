Gauahar Khan Lashes Out At Reports Claiming She Had A Tiff With Shibani Dandekar Over Farhan Akhtar

The most recent celebrity to have been dragged into a controversy is actress Gauahar Khan. Actor Farhan Akhtar, actress Shibani Dandekar and Gauahar Khan were part of a reality show in 2015. They all met on the show, ‘I Can Do That’. The actor was the host of the show. The portal suggested that Dandekar and Khan fought over Akhtar as they both liked him. Khan slammed the report in her tweets.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February 2022. Gauahar Khan later congratulated the couple and recalled how she and Shibani Dandekar had a major crush on Akhtar during the show ‘I Can Do That’. A media portal reported that both actresses fought over Farhan Akhtar. Eventually, Gauahar Khan let Shibani Dandekar take Farhan Akhtar in the end. When Khan saw the video on her Twitter account, she was extremely upset. She slammed them for twisting her words and clarified that she said nothing of the sort.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Oh my god ! You guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy. First of all, I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in an interview, and asked if I knew about them liking each other on I can do that, a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushing on Farhan, our star host and how happy I am about them getting married and being together (sic)."

She added, "Talking sh*t even in a good and joyful moment, disgusting, appalling and plain wrong. Sick. Pls let them have their joy. Won’t explain more on how these sick minds work. Sick (sic)."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan said, “I don’t know if their love story started then, because I wouldn’t have any idea. But we were all crushing on Farhan at that time. We were all smitten by him, including Shibani and I. I remember we used to talk about how good-looking he was or how amazing a person he was.”

She further added, “When I got to know about them being together, a couple of years later, I was very happy. They look good together. I think if you are meant to be together, you vibe, and I guess they vibed to a level where today, they are married! They look amazing and happy together.”