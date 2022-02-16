Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Gangubai’s Family Condemns Alia Bhatt’s Film; Accuses Makers Of Turning Her Into A Prostitute

Actress Alia Bhatt's latest movie 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' has yet again managed to grab the headlines but this time it's because of Gangubai's family. Here's what's happened.

Gangubai’s Family Condemns Alia Bhatt’s Film; Accuses Makers Of Turning Her Into A Prostitute
Alia Bhatt in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:41 pm

Actress Alia Bhatt's latest movie 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' has yet again managed to grab the headlines but this time it's because of Gangubai's family - her purported adopted son Babu Raoji Shah and her granddaughter Bharti are not happy about the film. The trailer of the movie was recently launched and the movie is all set to release on February 25.
 
After Babu Raoji Shah filed a petition against the film, a Mumbai court summoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt last year. But, eventually, the Bombay High Court refused to suspend the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Not only this, but the court also granted an interim stay on the criminal defamation charges against the makers of the film. The case is currently on hold.

In conversation with Aaj Tak, Babu Raoji Shah expressed his feelings about the movie and said, "My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother".
 
Bharti Gangubai, Gangubai's granddaughter, also slammed the filmmakers, accusing them of defaming the family for financial gain. She said, "The makers have defamed my family out of greed for money. It cannot be accepted. You did not ask for the family's consent before going ahead with the project. You did not come to us while writing the book, nor did you seek our permission before making the film." She further added, “My grandmother has worked for the upliftment of the sex workers there throughout her life. What have these people turned my grandmother into?”

Narendra, Gangubai's lawyer, said that the family has been hiding and relocating since 2020 when they first learned that a film about Gangubai was being made. He went on to say that many of Gangubai's family are now doubting the image, wondering if she was truly a prostitute and not a social worker as they had claimed. Narendra revealed that the family’s “mental state is not good”, and that “no one is able to live in peace”.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bollywood Bollywood Movies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

Farhan Akhtar Gives Fans Glimpses Of His Bachelor's Party

How Bappi Lahiri Inspired An Entire Generation To Fall In Love With Disco Music

Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Top Non-Hindi Albums By The Legendary Composer

Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti