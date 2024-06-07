Art & Entertainment

From ‘Gullak 4’ To ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Five OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

Check out a list of series and films that have recently launched on OTT platforms to keep you entertained this week.

IMDb
‘Gullak 4’ And ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Photo: IMDb
info_icon

With the advent of June and the ongoing heat strokes, it is the ideal time to stay at home and cosy up to watch the latest releases on OTT platforms. With a weekend ahead, what’s better than diving into a series or an engaging film? So let us guide you through the latest OTT releases that will make your rainy weekend truly enjoyable, and keep you entertained and engrossed all weekend long. Check out our top five picks:

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ - Netflix

The film, which released in theatres earlier, is all set to entertain audiences with the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The film revolves around two elite soldiers, who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman determined to destroy India. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-packed film is an entertainment must watch for audiences this week on Netflix.

Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
'Maidaan' vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Gullak Season 4’ - Sony LIV

‘Gullak Season’ 4 is the perfect binge this weekend, and the latest season of the much-loved show dives into the charming chaos of the Mishra family's everyday life. Nonetheless, it is full of several beautiful moments and humorous mishaps. With the beloved cast returning, the latest season is an amalgamation of the relatable domestic issues, financial woes, and exam pressures. Directed by Shreyansh Pandey, it marks the return of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and others. The heartwarming blockbuster is now streaming on Sony LIV.

Gullak Poster
Gullak Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Maidaan’ - Prime Video

Ajay Devgn features as Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach who revolutionised Indian football from 1952 to 1962, in this biographical sports drama. It follows Rahim's journey, and showcases his challenges and triumphs while building a formidable team. Directed by Amit Ravindernath, it stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Nitanshi Goel. It is available on Prime Video.

‘Gunaah’ - Disney+ Hotstar

The must watch series is available on Disney+ Hotstar, and revolves around Gashmeer Mahajani's character Abhimanyu. The protagonist, after being deceived, sets out on a quest for vengeance. Produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, it stars Zayn Ibad Khan and Surbhi Jyoti.

‘Blackout’ - Jio Cinema

The gripping crime thriller ‘Blackout’ features an stellar ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover. It is based on a major jewellery heist, which is cleverly masked by a citywide blackout. The film captures the tension of a single night of darkness, and how crime reporter Lenny finds himself entangled in a web of greed and misfortune. It is now available on Jio Cinema, and is directed by Devang Bhavsar.

