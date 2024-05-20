'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer

Actor Randeep Hooda's directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', is all set for digital release after two months of its theatrical release. The biopic, which starred Hooda in the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar, hit the screens on March 22. The film also featured Ankita Lokhande who played Yamuna Bai, wife of Savarkar. Here's where and when to watch 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on OTT.
The film is all set for world digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 28. The streaming platform announced it today with the caption, ''Ankhand Bharat tha unka sapna, Hindutva thi jiski buniyaad. Watch the untold story of #VeerSavarkar - ‘India’s Most Dangerous Revolutionary Ever’, premiering on his 141st birthday, 28th May only on #ZEE5 (sic)''.
Randeep Hooda left no stone unturned to make the movie a huge success. However, despite all his efforts, the biographical drama received lukewarm responses at the box office. As per reports, it did a lifetime collection of only Rs 23.99 crore.
While talking about the digital release of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', Randeep said in a statement that he is really looking forward to the world digital premiere of his film and added ''what better day to pay a tribute to the most influential revolutionary of the Indian Armed Revolution than his 141st birth anniversary, May 28''.
The actor also said he learnt a lot more about the inspiring hero after he started working on the project. He continued, ''I want to share this film with as many people as possible to counter the false narrative spread in popular culture to bury his legacy. It was an honour playing the life of this influential yet maligned revolutionary who has left such rich and inspiring legacy behind. I would urge every Indian to watch this film to know the hidden chapters of Indian History and decide for themselves if he was deservedly Veer or not''.
While Ankita said that playing Yamuna bai was a fulfilling experience for her as an actor and she truly feels ''honoured to have brought her story to life''.