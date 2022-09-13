Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Emmy Awards 2022: Jason Sudeikis, Lee Jung-jae And Zendaya Win Big

The 74th annual Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Microsoft Theater saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 12:12 pm

During the ceremony, 'Ted Lasso' won best comedy series for the second year in a row, 'The White Lotus' took top limited series and 'Succession' grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series, reports 'Variety'.

Earlier in the show, Netflix's 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy, while 'Euphoria' star Zendaya became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama series, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

'Hacks' star Jean Smart won outstanding actress in a comedy series for the HBO Max show, and 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis once again took top honor for actor in a comedy series.

Amanda Seyfried garnered lead actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', and fan-favourite 'The White Lotus' actress Jennifer Coolidge won for supporting actress in a limited series.

On the acting side the honors were given to Michael Keaton for lead actor in a limited series for 'Dopesick' and Murray Bartlett for the supporting honor in that category for 'The White Lotus'.

Matthew Macfadyen was honored for his supporting role in 'Succession', for which he was previously nominated in 2020 but did not land the win.

Then Julia Garner took the award in the corresponding actress role for the final season of 'Ozark', on which she played Ruth Langmore, marking her third Emmy win for the part.

'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black winner in the history of the supporting actress in a comedy series category, the first since Jackee Harry for '227' in 1987. On the actor side, 'Ted Lasso's' Brett Goldstein won for the second year in a row, the award's first back-to-back winner since Jeremy Piven for 'Entourage' in 2007.

Strides in diversity were made in non-acting categories when 'Squid Game' maker Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English language series, and 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson won for comedy series writing

Additionally, the Emmys bestowed the 2022 Governors Award on Geena Davis.

