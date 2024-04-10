Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season

Eid is one of the important festivals that is celebrated every year with faith, love and devotion. This festival is celebrated after fasting for a whole month of Ramadan. Through this month, people have food after sunset which teaches spiritual discipline. Muslims devote their time more to prayer and charity acts throughout the month of Ramadan and they believe that it improves their self-discipline.
As we celebrate Eid, here are a few songs from Hindi movies to rule your playlist for this Eid 2024:
1. ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’:
This song from the movie ‘Jodha Akbar’ that was released in the year 2008 is an amazing song to listen to this Eid. The main beauty of this song is A R Rahman’s music.
As we all know, his music has a new magic touch and it is more proved in this beautiful composition. This song will calm your soul down and could take your mental self to a different world!
2. ‘Aaj Ki Party’:
Released in the year 2015, this song is from the movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. To bring a celebration and party mode for the Eid evening, one could listen to this amazing song. This song gives an upbeat to the listeners where the voice of Mika Singh and Shabbir Ahmed are a plus.
The composition of Pritam is so appreciable where this song gives a different mode to the Eid festival.
3. ‘Piya Haji Ali’:
This song from the movie ‘Fiza’ (2000) turns out to be one of the healing songs for many. The voice of A R Rahman and Kadar Ghulam Mustafa would have a profound impact in the ears of the listeners.
This song in the album ‘Fiza’ holds a special position where it would definitely rule your playlist this Eid.
4. ‘Kun Faya Kun’:
Released in the year 2011, this song is from the album ‘Rockstar’. This song turns out to be a favorite one for the Sufi lovers. The speciality of the song is that it was shot on the Nizamuddin Dargah premises.
This masterpiece from A R Rahman has a huge fan following and is popular among the people for giving a calming effect.
5. ‘Chand Sifarish’:
This song from the movie ‘Fanaa’ which was released in the year 2006 is a must-listen for this Eid. The beauty of this song is even more heightened by the visuals and the beautiful chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kajol Devgn.
It can be said that this song would bring back nostalgical moments and may even give you tears of joy. This song has that cute Bollywood charm in it which makes us to add this song to our Eid playlist.
Here’s wishing everyone Eid Mubarak!
Let us know which other songs would rule your Eid playlist. Share your thoughts with us.