Do You Know Boney Kapoor Almost Signed Priyanka Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh For A Film? Here’s Why It Got Shelved

Producer Boney Kapoor recently announced that Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor will headline the sequel to the hit comedy ‘No Entry’. During a recent chat with Connect FM Canada, Boney was all praised for Diljit, and revealed how he almost signed a film with him and Priyanka Chopra several years ago. However, the film got shelved because Priyanka decided to pursue a Hollywood career.
Boney shared, “He (Diljit) was always a good actor. In fact, a long time back I had planned a film with him and Priyanka Chopra. It was to be called ‘Sardarni.’ That’s the time Priyanka got this offer of going to Hollywood to shoot for Quantico. So, she asked us to wait for some time.”
He mentioned how even after deciding to wait, the film did not see the light of the day because Priyanka ended up signing the second season of ‘Quantico’. Boney said, “She was offered the second season, so finally we had to give up because she got stuck there, and the kind of appreciation she got, she got certain other offers there. She preferred to make a career there, and we had to drop that picture.”
He also shared that Diljit was excited about the project and almost signed the offer when he got to know about the film with Priyanka. Boney said, “I’ve seen his Punjabi films and even the Hindi films that he has done. He is a remarkable actor, he has a fantastic sense of comedy, his sense of timing is fantastic, a good singer, and a talented guy. So, it’s always good to have a fresh mix of actors in a film to get freshness.”
‘No Entry 2’ is expected to go on floors in December. Meanwhile, Boney’s recent production ‘Maidaan’, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, was released in theatres on April 10 with rave reviews. On the other hand, Diljit is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Also starring Parineeti Chopra, the film is based on the untold story of the titular singer and will release on April 12 on Netflix.