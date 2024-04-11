Diljit Dosanjh Says He Didn’t Like Bollywood's Representation Of Sikh Characters: I Decided That I’ll Dress Better

It would not be wrong to say that singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved Punjabi artists across the globe. But apart from his singing and acting talent, he is known for his impeccable style, which has started gaining much attention from his fans and contemporaries.
Now during a recent conversation with Anubhav Bassi for Netflix India during the promotions of his film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Diljit mentioned how he has always understood fashion, and was unhappy with the way Bollywood styled Sikh actors in the past.
Sharing why he decided to focus on his fashion game, Diljit said, “To be honest, I am not fond of clothes or swag. When we were in Punjab, the Bollywood films made at the time… they didn’t show Sikhs properly. So I decided that when I do Bollywood films, I’ll dress better than all Bollywood stylists. I know fashion.”
He further mentioned how the fashion on the streets of Punjab is a reflection of the international styles. “The fashion that is trending in New York will directly come to Punjab because there is a connection. So I always thought that when I go to Bollywood, I will show them that they are portraying people wrong. We are not like this.” He further asserted that buying expensive clothes is not the same as buying fashionable clothes, and revealed that when he is at home, he lounges in his shorts. However, when he has to dress up, he makes sure to do it well.
Coming to his work, Diljit is playing the lead role of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which is based on the titular Punjabi singer who was shot dead at the age of 27. It is the story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who is often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, and is releasing on April 12 on Netflix. It is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.