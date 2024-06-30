After a successful stint in television, Radhika Madan made her way to Bollywood. The actor is a rising star in the Hindi film industry and has worked on some of the biggest projects to date. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the beauty standards in the industry. She revealed that she was asked to undergo cosmetic procedures to enhance her face.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Radhika Madan spoke about how actors are under a lot of pressure to look a certain way and adhere to beauty standards. She mentioned how getting cosmetic enhancements is a ‘personal choice.’ Madan said, “A lot of things are said to you about your face and your body. If you’re okay with it and you believe that it will help your confidence, then go for it (cosmetic enhancements). Why not? It’s your personal choice.”
The actor revealed that she was also asked to go under the knife, but she refused to do that. Explaining the reason behind her decision, she said, “I was told that I should get something done on my face. I didn’t agree. I didn’t want to get anything done because then I would keep chasing perfection. And life is not perfect. And it would bother me if I didn’t find that perfection. Even your art is not perfect.”
Madan made her debut with ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ in 2014 where she played the role of Ishani Joshi Vaghela. She was last seen in ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ where she played the lead role. The actor was also seen in ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ which gave her the success that was long due for her in the industry. She will be next seen in ‘Sarfira’ where she will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar.