Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela became parents last year. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl on June 30, 2023, and they named her Klinkaara Konidela. And now, it seems Upasana is ready for baby No. 2. Upasana spoke to iDream Media during an event in Hyderabad, where shared her views on women’s health, her choice to become mother late, etc.
Talking about women’s health, Upasana said, “I feel our health also matters and we must put ourselves in front. If we don’t care for ourselves, no one else will care for us. I really feel like women don’t have to suffer when there are solutions here. Women can make a choice when they want what in their lives.”
She also spoke about her choice of having a baby at the age of 34 and she doesn’t regret it at all. ''That was my choice; that was my thing to do. Hinting at having another baby, Upasana said, ''And I’m ready for round two whenever my doctor is. My health, my choice''.
After dating for several years, Ram and Upasana got engaged in 2011 and in 2012, they tied the knot in a grand wedding.
Recently, Upasana welcomed her sister Anushpala's twins. Anushpala and her husband Arman Ebrahim were blessed with twin girls. On February 12, Upasana took to her Instagram Instagram to welcome home her nieces. She shared a picture with Ram, their daughter and the twins and their parents and wrote, ''Introducing the awesome threesome - power puff girls?Klinkaara Konidela is joined by her 2 sisters Ayraa Pushpa Ebrahim & Ryka Sucharita Ebrahim''.
On the work front, Ram will be seen in Shankar's 'Game Changer' with Kiara Advani. The 'RRR' actor is currently shooting for it. The film is releasing this year. Next, he will start shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled film.