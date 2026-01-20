Dhurandhar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Spy Actioner

Dhurandhar completed 47 days of its release on Tuesday and will soon end its theatrical run. Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 800 crore club in India, while globally it has amassed over Rs 1330 crore. The spy actioner will soon be available on OTT. Reportedly, Dhurandhar will make its digital by the end of January. Those who missed the blockbuster drama in theatres can now enjoy it at home.