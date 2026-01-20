Dhurandhar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Spy Actioner

Dhurandhar will make its digital debut almost two months after its theatrical release.
It will be available to stream on a leading OTT platform.
Ranveer Singh-starrer is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.
Dhurandhar completed 47 days of its release on Tuesday and will soon end its theatrical run. Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 800 crore club in India, while globally it has amassed over Rs 1330 crore. The spy actioner will soon be available on OTT. Reportedly, Dhurandhar will make its digital by the end of January. Those who missed the blockbuster drama in theatres can now enjoy it at home.
When and where to watch Dhurandhar on OTT
Dhurandhar, which hit the screens on December 5, is reportedly set to stream on Netflix on January 30. According to Sacnilk, the streaming giant has secured the OTT rights for Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026) for a whopping Rs 130 crore, which is a huge amount for a Hindi film.
Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.
Netflix is yet to confirm Dhurandhar's OTT release date.
Dhurandhar box office collection
On Monday (day 46), the film collected Rs 1.40 crore. It saw a 63% decline from its Sunday collection of Rs 3.75 crore. As per Jio Studios, Dhurandhar's domestic box office collection stands at Rs 878.75 crore after 46 days. It is now eyeing to enter the Rs 900 crore club.
Aditya Dhar's film earned Rs 207.25 crore in its opening week, Rs 253.25 crore in week 2, followed by Rs 172 crore and Rs 106.50 crore in the third and fourth weeks. Week 5 collection stood at Rs 51.25 crore.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.