Dhurandhar OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Spy Actioner

Dhurandhar OTT release date update: Ranveer Singh-starrer will arrive on OTT by the end of January.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
A still from Dhurandhar (2025)
Dhurandhar OTT release date update Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar will make its digital debut almost two months after its theatrical release.

  • It will be available to stream on a leading OTT platform.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Dhurandhar completed 47 days of its release on Tuesday and will soon end its theatrical run. Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 800 crore club in India, while globally it has amassed over Rs 1330 crore. The spy actioner will soon be available on OTT. Reportedly, Dhurandhar will make its digital by the end of January. Those who missed the blockbuster drama in theatres can now enjoy it at home.

What Happened to the Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent - Illustration
What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

When and where to watch Dhurandhar on OTT

Dhurandhar, which hit the screens on December 5, is reportedly set to stream on Netflix on January 30. According to Sacnilk, the streaming giant has secured the OTT rights for Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026) for a whopping Rs 130 crore, which is a huge amount for a Hindi film.

Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Netflix is yet to confirm Dhurandhar's OTT release date.

Dhurandhar box office collection

On Monday (day 46), the film collected Rs 1.40 crore. It saw a 63% decline from its Sunday collection of Rs 3.75 crore. As per Jio Studios, Dhurandhar's domestic box office collection stands at Rs 878.75 crore after 46 days. It is now eyeing to enter the Rs 900 crore club.

Related Content
Related Content

Aditya Dhar's film earned Rs 207.25 crore in its opening week, Rs 253.25 crore in week 2, followed by Rs 172 crore and Rs 106.50 crore in the third and fourth weeks. Week 5 collection stood at Rs 51.25 crore.

Aditya Dhar reaffirms Dhurandhar 2 release date - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar Reaffirms Ranveer Singh's Film Release In March Amid Postponement Rumours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops Play in Bulawayo| NZ 51/1 (10)

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Highlights, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Wins As Opponent Retires

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Japanese Star Opens Account At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles