Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Dal & Mango Pickle: Chiranjeevi Presents 'Laal Singh Chaddha' And Kareena Kapoor Playing 'Rupa'

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi has presented the poster of Kareena Kapoor as 'Rupa' in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will release on August 11.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi
Updated: 19 Jul 2022 5:40 pm

Racing towards its theatrical release, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been touching the hearts of those who have seen it. Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi who recently watched a preview show has now introduced Kareena Kapoor as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.

Taking to his social media Chiranjeevi shared a post with a beautiful poster of the film and introduced Kapoor as 'Laal Singh Chaddha's girlfriend 'Rupa'.


He wrote in Telugu, which when translated to English reads: "Introducing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' girlfriend 'Rupa' ... their relationship is in one word 'Muddapappu-Avakaya'." He was referring to a favourite food combo of Telugu people -- dal and mango pickle.

Khan had recently organised a preview of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' for a select audience of Telugu film personalities.

The preview show was organised at Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad home and the audience included Akkineni Nagarjuna and director S.S. Rajamouli. Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya is also part of the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' cast.

Chiranjeevi's praise for the movie had Khan literally in tears.

Recently the first music video of Kahani song from the album of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has come out and it is garnering immense love from the masses.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Hollywood's 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on 11 August.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

