Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Charu Asopa Reveals Rajeev Sen Cheated On Her During Pregnancy: Would Buy All His Excuses And Fall For Them

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who decided to call off their divorce, have hit rock bottom with their marriage, yet again.

Charu and Rajeev
Charu and Rajeev Instagram/ Rajeev Sen

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:39 pm

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019. However, earlier this year, the two announced that they are getting a divorce. The couple made several allegations against each other at the time. However, in September, they decided to give their marriage another chance, more so because of their daughter Ziana. But soon, things started hitting the dead end for them again and they have been in the news lately for their troubled marriage. 

Now Charu, in a latest interview with PinkVilla, Charu has revealed that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. She said, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and made many other excuses.”

She added, “Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me.”

The television actress further hinted at facing domestic abuse too and revealed how the entire family knew about it. “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start,” she said.

Lastly, she also opened up why both she and Rajeev withdrew their divorce which was almost finalised, and said, He initiated a conversation and the things that were buried deep down in our hearts, came up. Rajeev promised me that these things won’t repeat again and I thought to myself, ‘When we’ve given so many chances to our wedding, why not give another shot for Ziana’s sake?’ Then we messaged our respective lawyers that we are not getting divorced.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021. 

Related stories

Sushmita Sen’s Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa On Her Relationship With Husband Rajeev Sen: Don’t Think It Is Working

Sushmita Sen On Brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Calling Off Divorce: 'I Am So Happy'

Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Decide To Keep Their ‘Marriage For Good’, Say Daughter Ziana’s Upbringing Is ‘Number One Priority’

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa. Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Marriage Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Divorce Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Instagram Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa Sushmita Sen's Brother Ziana Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Daughter Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It