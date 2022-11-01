Charu Asopa Reveals Rajeev Sen Cheated On Her During Pregnancy: Would Buy All His Excuses And Fall For Them

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019. However, earlier this year, the two announced that they are getting a divorce. The couple made several allegations against each other at the time. However, in September, they decided to give their marriage another chance, more so because of their daughter Ziana. But soon, things started hitting the dead end for them again and they have been in the news lately for their troubled marriage.

Now Charu, in a latest interview with PinkVilla, Charu has revealed that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. She said, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and made many other excuses.”

She added, “Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me.”

The television actress further hinted at facing domestic abuse too and revealed how the entire family knew about it. “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start,” she said.

Lastly, she also opened up why both she and Rajeev withdrew their divorce which was almost finalised, and said, He initiated a conversation and the things that were buried deep down in our hearts, came up. Rajeev promised me that these things won’t repeat again and I thought to myself, ‘When we’ve given so many chances to our wedding, why not give another shot for Ziana’s sake?’ Then we messaged our respective lawyers that we are not getting divorced.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021.