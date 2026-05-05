Cannes Jury 2026 Announced: Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao Join As Elordi Steps Out

Summary of this article
Cannes Jury 2026 includes nine members evaluating 22 films for Palme d’Or.
Demi Moore and Chloé Zhao bring strong global cinema credibility.
Jacob Elordi exits Cannes Jury 2026 due to injury before the festival begins.
The Cannes Jury 2026 has finally been announced, bringing together an eclectic mix of global talent under the leadership of Park Chan-wook. With names like Demi Moore and Chloé Zhao on board, the panel reflects a strong blend of acting and filmmaking voices. However, the lineup also comes with a last-minute change that has drawn attention.
Cannes Jury 2026 lineup brings together global cinema voices
The jury for the 79th edition features Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård and Laura Wandel, alongside filmmaker Diego Céspedes, actor Isaach De Bankolé and screenwriter Paul Laverty. Together, they will evaluate 22 films competing for the Palme d’Or.
The announcement was made via the festival’s official channels, where the selection was presented as a reflection of diverse cinematic perspectives. Several jury members share strong ties with Cannes. It has been noted that Moore’s recent film was awarded for screenplay, while Laverty has previously contributed to Palme d’Or-winning projects.
Their collective experience, spanning continents and storytelling styles, positions this jury as one of the more balanced panels in recent years.
Why Jacob Elordi withdrew from Cannes Jury 2026
Jacob Elordi was initially expected to join the Cannes Jury 2026 but had to step down shortly before the festival. It was reported that his withdrawal followed an injury, making it difficult for him to commit to the demanding schedule.
The role of a Cannes juror involves continuous screenings, media appearances and official events across nearly two weeks. It was indicated that the intensity of this schedule likely influenced the final decision regarding his participation.
Elordi, currently seen in Euphoria and preparing for upcoming projects, remains a notable absence from this year’s lineup.
The 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, with filmmakers like Asghar Farhadi, Pedro Almodóvar and Hirokazu Kore-eda competing for the top honour.