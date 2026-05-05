NBA 2026 Conference Semifinals: New York Knicks Extend Historic Run, Cruise Past Philadelphia 76ers 137–98 In Game 1
New York Knicks defeated Philadelphia 76ers 137–98 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Madison Square Garden, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge with 35 points in a dominant, wire-to-wire performance. The Knicks blew the game open before halftime, shooting 63% from the field and stretching their historic playoff run to three straight wins by 25+ points. Philadelphia, coming off a draining seven-game series against Boston, never found rhythm as Joel Embiid struggled with his efficiency and Tyrese Maxey was kept quiet early, forcing Nick Nurse to empty his bench midway through the third quarter as New York’s cohesion and firepower overwhelmed them completely.
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