Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar, was found dead in her Kolkata flat. On Wednesday, May 25, the model-turned-actress was discovered hanging at her home. The actress had been residing in this rented flat for the past four years.

According to IndiaToday.in Majumdar was discovered hanging after police broke down her door and entered her home. Her corpse was subsequently sent to the RG Kar hospital for a postmortem, and an inquiry is currently proceeding, according to a report by News18.

Her residence also had a suicide note. Cops are also interviewing Bidisha's relatives and close friends for information. However, based on the preliminary investigation, authorities believe it was a suicide.

Majumdar was a well-known model before making her acting debut in 2021 with the short film 'Bhaar- The Clown.' Anirbed Chattopadhyay directed the film, which also included actor Debraj Mukherjee in a major part. Her fans were devastated to learn of her death.

Actor Suman Dey expressed outrage at the tragedy and said that it is important to prioritise mental health.

"It is shocking news and truly saddening. The time has come that we should prioritise mental health, talk about the issues that affect us. I have seen a lot in my life, struggled in my career. So, whenever I see youngsters, I request them to be patient and not get carried away by anything. In case of any problem, we should share it with someone be it best friend, sibling or parents. I always follow this in my life," he told the E-Times.