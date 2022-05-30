Bas Karo Aunty: Nitesh Tiwari-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Come Together To Produce A Young Adult Comedy

Filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on May 30 announced that they will produce a young adult comedy-drama ‘Bas Karo Aunty’. It will star actors Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana in the lead.

The movie will be based on writer Varun Agarwal’s bestseller ‘How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company’. It will be directed by debutant filmmaker Abhishek Sinha. Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, through their Earthsky Pictures, have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce the feature adaptation.

According to the makers, the Mumbai-set movie narrates a "hilarious and inspiring story" through witty millennial banter which will capture the "zeitgeist and entrepreneurial spirit of young India".

‘Bas Karo Aunty!’, which recently went on floors, has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra. Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said they found author Varun Agarwal's journey "quite captivating".

"Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising, and 'Bas Karo, Aunty!' is the perfect response to anyone trying to impede this spirit of enterprise," the duo said in a statement.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star described ‘Bas Karo Aunty’ as "a joyous story with a young fresh appeal".

"With Star Studios, we aim to collaborate with the best creative minds and present unique stories that will resonate with wider audiences. Bas Karo Aunty! is a joyous story with a young fresh appeal, and we are happy to associate once again with leading content forces - Nitesh Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to present this fun entertainer," Duggal said.

Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said the film has the potential to resonate across the young generation that has "embraced the hustle culture worldwide".

"While most people of this generation are navigating their careers and figuring out their skill set, they're pitted against powerful odds. The meddlesome Anu Aunty is a personification of those obstacles. This is a story of joy and triumph, and I'm happy to have aligned forces with Bikram, Nitesh, Ronnie and Abhishek to tell this story," Kapur added.

Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said ‘Bas Karo Aunty!’ said he is confident the story will "hit it off" with people who have an entrepreneurial streak. Abhishek Sinha said he is thrilled to be directing the film and thanked the makers for gauging the merit of the "hilarious, heartwarming and inspiring story".

"This film is our cinematic salute to everyone brave enough to go after their dreams," the first-time director added. ‘Bas Karo Aunty’ will be shot in Mumbai.

[With Inputs From PTI]