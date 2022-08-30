Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Babil Khan On Auditioning For Debut Film 'Qala': I Was Coming With Baggage, Was Scared

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Monday said he was still coming to terms with his father's death when he went to audition for Anvita Dutt's film "Qala", which marks his screen debut.

Babil Khan
Babil Khan Instagram: @babil.i.k

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 5:02 pm

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Monday said he was still coming to terms with his father's death when he went to audition for Anvita Dutt's film "Qala", which marks his screen debut.

Irrfan Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors, died in 2020, two years after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was 54.

At the Netflix's Films Day event, Babil said he wanted to work on "Qala" even before reading its script but was in a "vulnerable" state as the audition was scheduled around the time his father had passed away.

"One of my close friends had been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and jumped to reach the auditions. It was the time Baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable.

"When I reached (production house) Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe. I was coming with some baggage and was so scared. She (Dutt) was making an epic and even through all of that, she took so much care of me. I cannot thank her enough. The way she hugged me, it was precious," the aspiring actor told reporters here.

Starring Tripti Dimri in the title role, "Qala" is described as a heart-breaking story of "a daughter who craves her mother's love".

The movie reunites the actor with Anvita after their critically-acclaimed feature “Bulbbul” that was released on Netflix in 2020.

Related stories

Deepika Padukone: In 'Piku', I Don’t Think Irrfan Khan Was Trying To Be One Up On Amitabh Bachchan

Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Reveals She Keeps Wondering About His Treatment: ‘Did I Do Something Wrong?’

Bhupendra Jadawat Receives This ‘Sweet Surprise’ From Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar!

The director recalled meeting Babil, who plays the role of Jagan in the Netflix film, at a party when he was just 14.

"When we were auditioning for Jagan, we tested many boys. Some were very interesting but we weren't getting him. The friend that he mentioned, she casually asked 'Do you want to test Babil?' But I didn't know (if) he was looking into acting. I knew he was studying films and wanted to be a cinematographer," she added.

Anvita said she knew they had found Jagan the moment she saw his audition.

"It was the first time he was facing the camera and it could have been frightening. Babil was also coming from a sad place and yet kept his energy intact. He was truly a God's child.

"He came on the set with a lot of raw energy. Babil has a great presence, and is just beautiful and innocent. He is just incredible in the film," she added.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Babil Khan Late Irrfan Khan Qala Netflix Release Anvita Dutt Clean Slate Filmz Tripti Dimri Bulbbul
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details