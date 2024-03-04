Art & Entertainment

Ashley Tisdale's Nanny Accidentally Taught Her Toddler Daughter Expletives

Actress Ashley Tisdale revealed that her nanny accidentally taught her two-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris a curse word while reading a bedtime story.

I
IANS
March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
       
Instagram
Ashley Tisdale with daughter Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Ashley Tisdale revealed that her nanny accidentally taught her two-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris a curse word while reading a bedtime story.

The 38-year-old actress had been given the satirical book 'Go the …. to Sleep' as a gift, and somehow it ended up in her daughter's storybook collection, reports people.com. "My nanny read it to her (without knowing)," Ashley said.

"And then I grabbed it one night until I realised what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep'." However, Ashley’s daughter was quick to correct her.

"She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the…. to sleep.' I was like, 'What the heck?'"

Ashley's nanny later said that her daughter told her it was a book her father read to her, so she thought it was okay.

"She has not said it since, but we were dying laughing," the actress concluded.

Tags

Hollywood

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement