Actress Ashley Tisdale revealed that her nanny accidentally taught her two-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris a curse word while reading a bedtime story.
The 38-year-old actress had been given the satirical book 'Go the …. to Sleep' as a gift, and somehow it ended up in her daughter's storybook collection, reports people.com. "My nanny read it to her (without knowing)," Ashley said.
"And then I grabbed it one night until I realised what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep'." However, Ashley’s daughter was quick to correct her.
"She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the…. to sleep.' I was like, 'What the heck?'"
Ashley's nanny later said that her daughter told her it was a book her father read to her, so she thought it was okay.