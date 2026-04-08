Artist-Filmmaker Ali Cherri Files War Crime Case Over Israeli Airstrike Killing His Parents In Beirut

Ali Cherri war crime case

“As a son, a citizen, and a victim, it is my duty to ensure that this war crime committed by the Israeli army is recognised for what it is, so that it may be brought to justice—for my parents and for all the civilians killed that day,” Cherri said, in a statement via FIDH. “Justice cannot undo death, but seeking justice means refusing to let impunity lead to the destruction of other lives.”