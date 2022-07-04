Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Arshi Khan Slams Munawar Faruqui For Tweeting On Justin Bieber's Facial Paralysis

Arshi Khan was not happy with the way comedian Munawar Faruqui made fun of superstar Justin Bieber's diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and called him out on social media for the same.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 1:07 pm

'Bigg Boss 11' fame Arshi Khan hits back at 'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui after he tweeted about singer Justin Bieber's face paralysis. His tweet has drawn criticism from several netizens.

Khan, who is known for her acting in TV shows such as 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Vish' took her Twitter account to tweet, "Yeh mehnat kar ke name n fame kamaya hai (He has earned name and fame by doing hard work). Youth ko galiya dena sikha k nahi (Not by teaching youth how to use abusive language). N still he looks more handsome thn u.."

Khan says that Bieber has earned success in his career with his talent, unlike Faruqui who is spotted involved in controversial acts. He is seen using slang while performing stand-up comedy and that has made him popular among youth. Later, Khan also mentioned that she still finds Bieber handsome compared to Faruqui.

Faruqui's recent tweet on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis has received backlash from many. The stand-up comedian's tweet did not go down well with many Twitter users, who are upset and have called his tweet 'insensitive' and also accused him of making fun of the singer's illness.

In an Instagram post, Bieber informed fans about facial paralysis.

[With Inputs from IANS]

