Popstar Justin Bieber said on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which causes him to have a partial facial paralysis. The revelation comes after he confirmed recently that he will not be performing on his Justice World Tour due to this illness.

In the vidoe, he is seen explaining why he canceled the tour.

He said, "So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

In the video, the singer also explains what causes Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He went on to say that he is doing everything he can to get back to normal. In addition to facial workouts, he is taking time to "rest and relax" so that he may perform and do what he was "born to do."