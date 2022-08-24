Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-'Bigg Boss' Contestant Sapna Chaudhary By Lucknow Court

A court here Monday issued an arrest warrant against popular dancer Sapna Chaudhary for allegedly not refunding ticket money for a cancelled dance programme.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing.

An arrest warrant was issued against her in the case by the same court in November 2021 also, after which she had appeared in the court and obtained bail.

She was supposed to appear in the court Monday. But she did not turn up, nor was any exemption plea filed by her lawyer.

At this, the court issued an arrest warrant against her.

The FIR in this connection was lodged by sub-inspector Firoz Khan on October 14, 2018 at Ashiyana police station in the capital city.

Besides Chaudhary, the FIR names programme organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay.

The dance programme was scheduled at the Smriti Upvan on October 13, 2018 from 3.00 pm to 10.00 pm and tickets were sold online and offline at the rate of Rs 300.

Thousands of people present at the venue created a ruckus after Chaudhary did not turn up for the event and their money was also not returned.

Sapna Chaudhary had participated in Bigg Boss 11

[With Inputs From PTI]