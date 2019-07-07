Sapna Chaudhary Joins BJP During Party's Membership Drive In Delhi

After months of flip flop, Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of several party leaders in Delhi.

Chaudhary embraced the BJP in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, General Secretary Ram Lal, Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi city unit chief Manoj Tiwari at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chaudhry became the first to join as part of the BJP's membership drive in Delhi.

She had campaigned extensively in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections. In March, there was speculation that she had joined the Congress. But she denied this.

The BJP is running a mass membership campaign across the country.

