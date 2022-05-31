Arjun Kapoor On Doing A Web Series: I Need To Figure Out What Excites Me

Actor Arjun Kapoor said that he is not exploring the idea of going into the streaming space with aggression because he is satisfied with the work he is getting in the films as of now. The last three films of Kapoor, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ (Amazon Prime Video), ‘Sardaar Ka Grandson’ (Netflix) and ‘Bhoot Police’ (Disney+Hotstar) have premiered on OTT, but he has not done any series.

"I've been continuously shooting. The time constraint has been there which has not allowed me to seek something immediately. Right now, there are offers coming up to me but I need to figure out what excites me," the actor told PTI.

Arjun, 36, said he is hopeful to find a starkly different concept for his debut in the long-form storytelling.

"What I will do on OTT, I can't do that in theatres. So, it has to be very specific. It has to be different from what I'm chasing in films... Sometimes you have to keep waiting to find something exciting," he added.

The actor is currently shooting for suspense drama’The Lady Killer’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl of 'Section 375' fame, is being shot across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"I've started shooting for a special script 'The Lady Killer'. I'm so excited about that. It's been amazing working with Bhumi and Ajay sir. It's very visceral and real," the actor said.

His other projects include Mohit Suri-directed 'Ek Villain Returns’, scheduled to be released on July 29, and Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's feature directorial debut ‘Kuttey’.

The actor has finished filming for both the movies and is looking forward to audience's reaction.

"'Ek Villain...' is a proper Mohit Suri musical action thriller. It has got all the trappings of being a big screen entertainer. It's a well shot and well executed film. Mohit has worked really hard in presenting me in a different way so I'm really interested to see how people react to that," he said about the film, which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Without divulging details about the plot of ‘Kuttey”', Arjun said the film is set in the same "milieu" and has a tone similar to that of Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘Kaminey’. "All I can say is 'Baap ne Kaminey banai thi bete ne Kuttey banai hai' (Father had made 'Kaminey' and son has made 'Kuttey')," the actor quipped.

"If you have enjoyed Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kaminey', I'm absolutely sure you will get entertained by Aasman's 'Kuttey'. It's set in that malieu, that tone and madness," he added.

‘Kuttey’ also features Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

[With Inputs From PTI]